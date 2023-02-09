Top NJ News for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday

⬛ Murphy reminds us he's not from NJ with comments about Eagles

NJ Gov Murphy refuses to say who he is rooting for in the Super Bowl

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ may require opioid antidote spray on college campuses

New Jersey has already seen more than 200 fatal overdoses in 2023.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Beware the 'Distract and Grab' scam hitting NJ stores

Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant or parking lot.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Prosecutor: Body of missing NJ teacher found in shallow grave

Luz Hernandez, 33, of Jersey City, was reported missing on Monday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Separately, a man was charged with murder in a 24-year-old woman's stabbing death in West New York.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Prosecutor tries to keep records secret in councilwoman's killing

Several media outlets have submitted Open Public Records (OPRA) requests to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office requesting records connected to the investigation related to the shooting of Eunice Dwumfour.

Click HERE to read more.

