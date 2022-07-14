Top NJ food crimes — stop doing these 4 things

There are certain things that simply should not be done when it comes to food.

As I write this, I'm reminded of the old Jim Croce song, "You Don't Mess Around With Jim."

In the song, he lists a few things in the chorus that you should never do.

You don't tug on superman's cape

You don't spit into the wind

You don't pull the mask off that old lone ranger

And you don't mess around with Jim

These kinds of life rules also apply to food.

On Wednesday, I spoke to a student bible camp in Howell called "Politics in Action". More than 50 kids ages 8-18 participated and some parents joined in for the afternoon.

The kids were great and had a ton of questions for me. The question that stood out in my mind was one about pizza.

One young lady asked me if I think it's OK to put pineapple on pizza. My answer was not well received.

bckfwd via Unsplash bckfwd via Unsplash loading...

Of course, you DO NOT ever put fruit on pizza.

And that's just one of the "food crimes" committed in our state.

Here are a few other "food crimes" to avoid:

Never put MAYO on a cheesesteak.

Previews To Aviva Premiership Round 3 Match Newcastle Falcons V Saracens In Philadelphia Getty Images loading...

We're in Jersey, NOT Boston. So stop with the mayo. Cheesesteaks want ketchup or hot sauce, but the right balance of meat and cheese should prevent you from even wanting to add any condiment.

Never put ketchup on steak.

Erik Mclean via Unsplash Erik Mclean via Unsplash loading...

Seriously, President Trump should know better.

Never put mustard on pizza.

I know that in Central Jersey this is supposedly a thing, but c'mon, mustard is for hot dogs.

471799633 MSPhotographic loading...

