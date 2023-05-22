Top NJ beaches to hit for this Memorial Day Weekend
You know I love the Jersey Shore. The people, the food, the smell, the sounds, the beach, and the surf. All combine for a great way to spend some downtime. Perhaps one of the best things is that it's a relatively short drive for most New Jersey residents, making it a perfect day trip.
We try to get in a few day trips in late summer every year, usually to our go-to beach in Sea Isle City.
What's the best Jersey Shore beach for you and your family?
Diamond Beach in Wildwood
This private beach is where you need a beach tag and a special club membership to drink at the beach bar. It's a beautiful stretch of beach but seems a bit costly for the day trip.
Cape May Beaches
Cape May is a friendly, family-oriented, quiet town with everything you need for a great weekend or weeklong getaway. The beaches are beautiful and there's plenty of shopping, food, and nightlife.
Point Pleasant Beach
A little more lively with Martell's being a magnet for young people looking to enjoy a great day and night at the Jersey Shore. The town is a fun, lively, friendly beach town led by Mayor Paul Kanitra who has done a great job helping the local cops keep the town safe for residents and visitors.
Harvey Cedars on Long Beach Island
A great spot on LBI. Another balanced community with places to eat and relax with a beautiful beach to spend time reading, sunning, or swimming.
This is just a sampling of all of New Jersey's great places for a great day trip, weekend, and more extended vacation. Hit me up on the free NJ 101.5 app and let me know your go-to Jersey beach!
Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.