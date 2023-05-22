You know I love the Jersey Shore. The people, the food, the smell, the sounds, the beach, and the surf. All combine for a great way to spend some downtime. Perhaps one of the best things is that it's a relatively short drive for most New Jersey residents, making it a perfect day trip.

We try to get in a few day trips in late summer every year, usually to our go-to beach in Sea Isle City.

What's the best Jersey Shore beach for you and your family?

Diamond Beach in Wildwood

This private beach is where you need a beach tag and a special club membership to drink at the beach bar. It's a beautiful stretch of beach but seems a bit costly for the day trip.

Cape May Beaches

Cape May is a friendly, family-oriented, quiet town with everything you need for a great weekend or weeklong getaway. The beaches are beautiful and there's plenty of shopping, food, and nightlife.

A little more lively with Martell's being a magnet for young people looking to enjoy a great day and night at the Jersey Shore. The town is a fun, lively, friendly beach town led by Mayor Paul Kanitra who has done a great job helping the local cops keep the town safe for residents and visitors.

Harvey Cedars on Long Beach Island

A great spot on LBI. Another balanced community with places to eat and relax with a beautiful beach to spend time reading, sunning, or swimming.

This is just a sampling of all of New Jersey's great places for a great day trip, weekend, and more extended vacation. Hit me up on the free NJ 101.5 app and let me know your go-to Jersey beach!

