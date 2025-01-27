NJ restaurant criticized for political menu item – NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday, January 27, 2025

MONTCLAIR — Police have given the all clear at a historic theater in North Jersey after a bomb threat last night, according to officials.

The threat was made against The Wellmont Theater in Montclair's Seymour Plaza on Saturday evening, Montclair Mayor Renee Baskerville said.

People were evacuated around 10 a.m. during the last song of rapper and singer Destroy Lonely's concert, attendees posted on social media.

TOMS RIVER — A restaurant in Ocean County is getting raked over the coals for a controversial menu option named after a far-right extremist group that played a part in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots.

The owner of Aqua Blu in Toms River said the Proud Boys Burger was a "mistake."

The Proud Boys Burger was offered at $12 for burger night on Thursday and photos of the listing have been spread across social media. It included White American cheese, onion ring layers of truth, resilience pickles, freedom fries, cancel culture coleslaw, and liberty sauce.

According to Aqua Blu's Facebook page, the individual responsible for creating and distributing the offensive menu item has been fired.

Social media and the effect it can have on young people, especially adolescent girls regarding their looks and bodies, can lead to low self-esteem, disordered eating behaviors, body shaming and social comparison.

That is why a New Jersey lawmaker sponsored a bill to address this.

Under NJ Assemblywoman Andrea Katz's bill, social media companies would be prohibited from using a design, algorithm, or feature that the platform knows could cause young people to develop eating disorders.

Social media companies would have to audit themselves annually, take a look at the way algorithms are working and what’s popping up (because they constantly change), and take off the content that is triggering to adolescents who are dealing with an eating disorder.

If the audit finds that any algorithm or practice has the potential to cause or contribute to the development of child eating disorders, Katz said they will have to pull it off their website.

A chemical spill into the Raritan River that impacted the local water supply for weeks is said to be all clear.

But now researchers want to hear from you about your experience, and learn whether you've been scarred — temporarily or permanently — by the incident.

An online survey is up and running, from Rutgers University, for folks who dealt with taste and odor issues related to their water starting in mid-December.

