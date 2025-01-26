Bomb threat at Montclair, NJ concert hall under investigation

🎵 Concert halted mid-show due to bomb threat

🎵 An investigation found it was a hoax, a report said

MONTCLAIR — Police have given the all clear at a historic theater in North Jersey after a bomb threat last night, according to officials.

The threat was made against The Wellmont Theater in Montclair's Seymour Plaza on Saturday evening, Montclair Mayor Renee Baskerville said.

People were evacuated around 10 a.m. during the last song of rapper and singer Destroy Lonely's concert, attendees posted on social media.

Photos posted online showed the Essex County Sheriff's Office's Bomb Disposal Unit parked on Bloomfield Avenue just down the street from the theater.

Mayor Baskerville shared a message from police on Facebook that asked people to avoid the area Saturday evening.

People were urged to avoid the area until it was secured. Baskerville said an all-clear was given around an hour later.

Police sent out an alert Sunday morning to say the area was safe and that businesses were open to the public, Montclair Local reported.

The Wellmont Theater first opened over a century ago in 1922 and hosted vaudeville acts and entertainers including Charlie Chaplin.

It underwent a $3 million renovation and reopened in 2008 to host live music acts with a modern sound system. The theater then closed again and reopened in 2015 with further updates.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the threat. The Montclair police are handling the investigation, according to Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Carmen Martin.

