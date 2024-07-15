NJ reacts to assassination attempt on Trump – NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey stories for Monday
'It’s Time to Cool it Down,’ Biden Says in Call for Unity After Shooting of Trump
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden warned Sunday of the the risks of political violence in the U.S. after Saturday’s attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, saying, “It's time to cool it down.”
In a prime-time national address from the Oval Office, Biden said political passions can run high but “we must never descend into violence.”
“There is no place in America for this kind of violence — for any violence. Ever. Period. No exception. We can’t allow this violence to be normalized," Biden said.
NJ Reacts to Assassination Attempt as Trump Recovers at Bedminster
Former President Donald Trump spent the night in New Jersey at his Bedminster golf club as he recovered from an apparent assassination attempt on Saturday.
A gunman opened fire at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania before he was killed by a Secret Service sniper. One person was killed and two were critically injured.
The FBI has identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Penn.
In the hours following the shooting, New Jersey's top elected officials released statements condemning political violence and saying they were praying for Trump.
Father Killed in Shooting, Attempted Carjacking with Kids in SUV
TRENTON — A father is dead after a shooting during an attempted carjacking, according to authorities.
Several onlookers saw the tragic incident unfold Friday night, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.
When Trenton police got to the scene near Garfield and Farragut Avenues around 10:20 p.m., they found an overturned white Dodge Durango.
There were two children inside the SUV. They were still strapped in their car seats and safe.
Police also found the driver, identified as Johny Emmanuel Cruz-Rodrigez. He had been shot several times.
2 Children Among 3 Killed in West Orange, NJ House Fire
WEST ORANGE — Authorities are investigating what started a house fire on Saturday that killed three people including two children.
The deadly blaze broke out around 11 a.m. on Liberty Street in West Orange, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens.
While the fire mostly stayed in the kitchen, heavy smoke poured throughout the rest of the home.
Firefighters found an adult and two children unresponsive inside. They were declared dead at the scene.
Water Utility Issues Mandatory Alert for 2 NJ Counties
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — New Jersey American Water has issued an alert to conserve water in two counties as the utility conducts emergency repairs.
The company said Sunday around 4:45 p.m. that it was repairing a 36-inch valve at the Jumping Brook Water Treatment Plant in Neptune Township.
Between the "emergency repair" and increased water demand during the summer, NJAW issued a mandatory water conservation restriction.
The restriction applies to 37 municipalities in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.
It will be effective for 48 hours, putting the end time sometime late Tuesday afternoon. The company will issue an alert when the restrictions are over.
Customers are asked to limit their overall water usage.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
17 towns in NJ among 100 hottest real estate markets
Gallery Credit: Realtor.com