NJ reacts to assassination attempt on Trump – NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey stories for Monday

Biden Election 2024 Trump President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 14, 2024, about the assassination attempt of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool) loading...

'It’s Time to Cool it Down,’ Biden Says in Call for Unity After Shooting of Trump

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden warned Sunday of the the risks of political violence in the U.S. after Saturday’s attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, saying, “It's time to cool it down.”

In a prime-time national address from the Oval Office, Biden said political passions can run high but “we must never descend into violence.”

“There is no place in America for this kind of violence — for any violence. Ever. Period. No exception. We can’t allow this violence to be normalized," Biden said.

AP/Canva loading...

NJ Reacts to Assassination Attempt as Trump Recovers at Bedminster

Former President Donald Trump spent the night in New Jersey at his Bedminster golf club as he recovered from an apparent assassination attempt on Saturday.

A gunman opened fire at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania before he was killed by a Secret Service sniper. One person was killed and two were critically injured.

The FBI has identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Penn.

In the hours following the shooting, New Jersey's top elected officials released statements condemning political violence and saying they were praying for Trump.

Trenton police vehicle in May 12, 2013. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) Trenton police vehicle in May 12, 2013. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) loading...

Father Killed in Shooting, Attempted Carjacking with Kids in SUV

TRENTON — A father is dead after a shooting during an attempted carjacking, according to authorities.

Several onlookers saw the tragic incident unfold Friday night, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.

When Trenton police got to the scene near Garfield and Farragut Avenues around 10:20 p.m., they found an overturned white Dodge Durango.

There were two children inside the SUV. They were still strapped in their car seats and safe.

Police also found the driver, identified as Johny Emmanuel Cruz-Rodrigez. He had been shot several times.

West Orange house fire 7/13/24 (ABC7 Eyewitness News) West Orange house fire 7/13/24 (ABC7 Eyewitness News) loading...

2 Children Among 3 Killed in West Orange, NJ House Fire

WEST ORANGE — Authorities are investigating what started a house fire on Saturday that killed three people including two children.

The deadly blaze broke out around 11 a.m. on Liberty Street in West Orange, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens.

While the fire mostly stayed in the kitchen, heavy smoke poured throughout the rest of the home.

Firefighters found an adult and two children unresponsive inside. They were declared dead at the scene.

NJ American Water Photos - Day 1 NJ American Water loading...

Water Utility Issues Mandatory Alert for 2 NJ Counties

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — New Jersey American Water has issued an alert to conserve water in two counties as the utility conducts emergency repairs.

The company said Sunday around 4:45 p.m. that it was repairing a 36-inch valve at the Jumping Brook Water Treatment Plant in Neptune Township.

Between the "emergency repair" and increased water demand during the summer, NJAW issued a mandatory water conservation restriction.

The restriction applies to 37 municipalities in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

It will be effective for 48 hours, putting the end time sometime late Tuesday afternoon. The company will issue an alert when the restrictions are over.

Customers are asked to limit their overall water usage.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom