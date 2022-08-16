‘Top Gun’ actor seen at NJ bar this weekend

Apparently, the celebrities were out to play this weekend as so many were spotted up and down Jersey's shoreline this weekend.

It's not like famous people never enjoy a getaway on Jersey beaches, though.

Everybody from Oprah to Taylor Swift has been spotted enjoying themselves along our beautiful shore. Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, like to spend time here.

Even Gwen Stefani was spotted out on the boardwalks with her kids while Blake Shelton was performing one year.

This time, reports were circulating all over social media claiming people spotted actor Miles Teller out and about in Cape May. The folks at The Ugly Mug shared a photo with the Top Gun: Maverick actor on Saturday, August 13, who was actually caught in a sweatshirt from the Barefoot Country Music Festival, hosted in Wildwood every summer.

You know Teller from movies like the new Footloose remake, Divergent, Whiplash, Thank You For Your Service, and most recently, Spiderhead on Netflix.

While it's always wild to see stars in our neck of the woods, it's not exactly a rare occurrence since so many famous people are from the Greater Philadelphia area. Teller is originally from Downingtown, Pennsylvania. No doubt, he and his family grew up coming to the beach here in South Jersey, which is why he still comes back occasionally as an adult.

Hopefully, this isn't the last time he spends some of his summer days gallivanting around his old stomping grounds.

