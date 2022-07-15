Top 6 NJ bike trails to relax and enjoy nature this summer

One of the best things about living in New Jersey is getting to experience all four seasons so we take advantage of the weather accordingly.

The minute it starts to get warm out, we want to spend as much time outside as possible since it only lasts a few months.

The summertime is mostly spent either at the beach or at backyard hangouts but during the spring and beginning of fall, taking a bike ride is a great way to enjoy nature and get some exercise in, too.

Biking on a trail is also a great family activity and it gets the kids off of their phones and outside playing like we used to do.

This is a great opportunity to see the most scenic parts of the Garden State and you don’t need to be a skilled bike rider to hop on these trails.

You also don’t need to bike through the entire trail.

That’s the best part about it, you decide where, when, and how far to go.

And there’s at least one bike trail in every county of the state so you don’t have to go far to take in this experience.

Here are the best trails to try out in New Jersey:

Linwood Bikepath (Pleasantville-Somers Point)

Located in Atlantic County, this bike path was built on the former Atlantic City and Shore Railroad line. It’s an 8-mile rail trail that is full of nature but also takes you through the center of the cities.

Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail

Located in Hunterdon, Mercer, and Somerset Counties, this trail is 72.8 miles long. It starts (or ends) in Frenchtown and you can make it all the way to New Brunswick following the canal the whole way through. You won’t only get a sense of nature on this trail but you’ll also run into a lot of New Jersey history.

Lawrence Hopewell Trail (Mercer Meadows Segment)

Located in Mercer County, this trail is 7.3 miles near Lawrence Township. Many people go there to bird watch as well so that’s a fun addition. It’s said to take a total of 2 hours and 22 minutes to complete this trail which is perfect timing for a summer outing.

Henry Hudson Trail

Located in Monmouth County, this 22.5-mile trail goes from Freehold to the Highlands, and don’t forget to make a pit stop at Popamora Point for a fantastic view.

Landsdown Trail

This trail is located in Hunterdon County and although it’s on the smaller side with only 3.7 miles, it’s quiet and private and you’re surrounded by nature.

Paulinskill Valley Trail

Located in Sussex and Warren Counties, this trail is 27.1 miles long and goes from Sparta Township to Knowlton Township. On this trail, you’ll encounter the Paulinskill Viaduct, a 115 feet tall reinforced concrete railroad bridge.

If you're more of a hiker, check out these hiking trails throughout the state:

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:

