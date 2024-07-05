Top 5 NJ eateries that deliver to the beach

I'm convinced my mom has no lure for the beach because every time she and my Dad took us there, it was a ton of work for them. They had to lug coolers, chairs, blankets, towels, and beach bags all the way from their parking space to the beach near the water.

Mom would have to pack the coolers with food she made at home, then bake in the sun making sure we were fed and had plenty of sunblock on.

Not only do they have new ways of making a beach day easier to deal with, but they also actually have restaurants that will deliver to the beach! No more carrying coolers or walking to the boardwalk for food, if the beach even has one. Your smoothie and shrimp tacos or slice of pizza and lemonade come directly to your beach chair.

For those of you ready to live in the now and indulge, here are my Top 5 Restaurants that deliver to the beach. Do it for all the Moms & Dads who had to pack a beach cooler for you and your siblings in the '70s and '80s.

5) Jimmy's Cucina in Brielle, NJ

4) Talula's in Asbury Park, NJ

3) Toast At Paired in Bradley Beach, NJ

2) Fuze Eatery Empanada House and Smoothie Bar in Long Branch, NJ

1) FinsTropicali Cuisine in Sea Girt, NJ & Bradley Beach, NJ

