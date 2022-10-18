Top 5 Jersey Shore region restaurants voted by NJ 101.5 listeners

As I've been discussing for a while, there are not two or three regions in New Jersey. It's too easy to divide at 195 and say there's a north and south part of the state.

Culturally, people who live in Princeton and Flemington will say definitively that they live in Central Jersey. But if you stop there, and draw horizontal east/west lines, that puts Brick and Asbury Park in Central Jersey.

You might be the subject of the "Jersey Salute" if you tell a guy in Brick he's in Central Jersey. He'll tell you that Brick is at the Jersey Shore.

So I think it's more accurate to divide the state into four regions: North, Central, South, and the Shore. And since my favorite subject is food, I asked listeners to join me on the free New Jersey 101.5 app to offer their "go-to" restaurants in every part of the state.

We got a lot of feedback and had to narrow down the list.

Here's the list of the top 5 restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Remember, they are not all within a short hop to the beach but they are in the region that identifies as the Shore.

Senza Restaurant - Bayville, NJ

Black Eyed Susans Tavern & Restaurant - Long Beach Island, NJ

Taylor Sam's - Brick Township, NJ

Yolk’s On You Kitchen - Sea Bright, NJ

