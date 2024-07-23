Discover the top 10 BBQ spots in NJ recommended by locals

🍔 Summer is top barbecue season

🌭 Where can you get great barbecue food in New Jersey

🍔 Here's a list of the 10 best, chosen by our listeners

Summer is barbecue time. There is no question about it. There is nothing like having juicy hamburgers, plump hot dogs, or sauce-soaking ribs sizzling on the grill with a cold one not too far away to wash it all down.

But let’s face it. Sometimes you’re just not in the mood to fire up the charcoal. So, where in New Jersey can you get some good finger-licking barbecue?

We asked our New Jersey 101.5 listeners and the responses were insane. So, we trimmed it down to 10 popular spots.

Do you agree?

Big Ed's BBQ (Google Street View) Big Ed's BBQ (Google Street View) loading...

305 NJ-34, Matawan

Open 7 days a week from 11:30 a.m. to last seating at 9 p.m.

If it’s ribs you want, then Big Ed’s is the place to go. Spare (6 ribs) or St. Louie (9 ribs) dinner combos are served with a choice of either baked potato, fries, cole slaw, beans, apple sauce, corn off the cob, or mac and cheese.

Baby Back dinner combos include a ¾ rack of ribs and a choice of pulled pork, chicken, brisket, shrimp, clams and so much more.

The menu is crazy packed with platters, combos, sandwiches, starters, side orders, and desserts.

Local Smoke BBQ (Facebook) Local Smoke BBQ (Facebook) loading...

19 Wrightstown Cookstown Road, New Hanover

Open 7 days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

With four other locations in Red Bank, Neptune City, Red Bank, and Monmouth Park, Local Smoke BBQ, Local Smoke BBQ has represented New Jersey at contests throughout the country in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, Tennessee, and more. They’ve collected over 140 awards and have had the honor of winning 5 New Jersey State Championship titles and 1 World Championship Turkey Title in 2020.

As far as the menu, the Pitmaster Picks include St. Louis Ribs, chicken, pulled pork, beef brisket, wagyu sausage, and deep-fried catfish.

Portrait of a cute pig dundanim loading...

Choose your sizes.

Lil’ Piggy (approximately ¼ 1b) – pulled pork, brisket (chopped or sliced), 3 ribs, pulled chicken, or wagyu sausage.

Big Mama (approximately ½ 1b) - pulled pork, brisket (chopped or sliced), 6 ribs, pulled chicken, half chicken, catfish, wagyu sausage.

Pit Boss (approximately 1 1b) – pulled pork, brisket (chopped or sliced), 12 ribs, pulled chicken, whole chicken, catfish, wagyu sausage.

There are tons of sides to choose from including tater chips, mac n’ cheese, beans, coleslaw, shoestring fries, potato salad, veggies, and salads.

Try the smoked bacon poppers as an app (jalapenos, cream cheese, pulled pork, applewood bacon, and BBQ ranch) or frickles (homemade fried pickles).

Mission BBQ (Facebook) Mission BBQ (Facebook) loading...

201 Marketplace Blvd, Hamilton Township

Open Mon-Sat: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sun: Sun: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

With two other locations in Marlton and Deptford, and restaurants around the country, Mission BBQ opened its doors on September 11, 2011, 10 years after the terrorist attacks.

“As the founders of Mission BBQ, we strive every day to remind everyone what makes our country great---its heroes. Who are we? Two friends passionate about BBQ, patriotic for our country, and who believe in running a business with meaning and purpose. We believe there is nothing more American than BBQ. And nobody more American than the brave men and women who have sworn to protect and serve our communities and our country. We do what we do for the love of our soldiers, firefighters, police officers, first responders—all our loved ones in service,” said founders Bill and Newt on their website.

American Flags Getty Stock/ThinkStock loading...

On the menu is “The Meat Market” (entrée-sized portion of brisket, pulled pork, sausage, turkey, and pulled chicken with cornbread), “Smokehouse Signatures (baby back ribs, chicken, salmon, and a smoked cheeseburger), “Pick Up Packs” (for five or more people). Choose two smoked meats (sliced brisket, chopped brisket, pulled pork, turkey, pulled chicken, sausage), two sides (mac n cheese, baked beans with brisket, green beans, and bacon, cole slaw or a seasonal side), bakery (slider rolls, buns, cornbread) and sauces (Memphis Belle, Smoky Mountain, Tupelo Honey Heat, KC Classic, Texas Twang, Bay-B-Que, Alabama White, Carolina Vinegar, Georgia Mustard or Craftsman Special).

gkrphoto gkrphoto loading...

5 people will receive 1 lb. of each smoked meat, 1 qt. of each side, bakery and homemade BBQ sauce.

Increase the amount of food to accommodate 10 people, 20, 30, 40, 50 and more.

Smokies Smokies Craft BBQ (Facebook) loading...

333 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville

Open Sun. and Tues-Fri from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Closed Monday

Owner David and his family have been practicing the art of local BBQ for over 10 years, and have tested, tweaked, and perfected their secret recipe, according to the website.

Customers rave about Smokies’ pulled pork, pulled chicken, ribs, and burgers.

Come try their famous pork belly burnt end sandwich with seasoned meat and BBQ ranch dipping sauce. There is also the pork belly BLT (smashed pork belly burnt ends topped with lettuce).

Having a backyard party? Smokies also caters. They bring the barbecue platters to your special event so you don’t have to cook.

Harry's Smokin BBQ (Facebook) Harry's Smokin BBQ (Facebook) loading...

213 NJ-37 UNIT 6, Toms River

Harry’s food truck is opening a brick-and-mortar shop this summer to satisfy everyone’s barbecue needs.

Try their “pulled’ meals. The Cowboy Candy Pulled Pork Sandwich is pulled pork with Q sauce, slaw, Cowboy Candy jalapenos, on a toasted pub roll. There is a pulled pork melt, a pulled pork cheesesteak, and a pulled pork chicken tender melt. Try their BBQ burgers, Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, grilled cheeses, melts, and so much more.

Bearded One BBQ (Google Street View) Bearded One BBQ (Google Street View) loading...

933 NJ-33, Monroe Township

Open Tues 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.

“The Bearded One BBQ was born from Pitmaster Chris’s passion for BBQ. What began 10 years as a hobby has morphed into a successful competition team, food truck and now full time location. With the help and support of many family and friends he now is bringing his award winning BBQ to you,” according to the website.

Baked Beans robynmac loading...

Tons of barbecue goodies are on this menu.

Some highlighted favorites include

Pulled Pork - slow-smoked, flavor-injected, dry-rubbed, and served on a roll with a choice of sauce

Pork Spare Ribs – rubbed with a secret competition-grade rub, and finished off with a glaze before going back on the grill

Pulled Chicken Sandwich - chicken quarters coated in rub, then smoked til they fall off the bone, served on a brioche bun and topped with BBQ sauce

Barbeque Pulled Pork Sandwich with BBQ Sauce and Fries bhofack2 loading...

Baked Beans - beans served on another level with onions, bacon, and jalapenos

Beef Brisket – trimmed down, injected and coated with rubs, and smoked for more than 10 hours

Smoke Fried Wings - wings are smoked over cherry wood, then flash fried and coated in sriracha Mudd or Carolina apple dry rub, and served with a side of BBQ sauce

Mac-n-Cheese – This is not your out-of-the-box mac n’ cheese. This consists of three cheeses melted down in a special recipe, topped off with a heaping pile of either brisket or pork

Stuffed Grilled Cheese – This is a fan favorite. Two slices of Texas Toast are covered in butter plus a heaping amount of two different cheeses. It then gets a nice coating of BBQ sauce and rub, then covered with your choice of brisket, pulled pork, or pulled chicken.

Jersey Shore BBQ (Instagram) Jersey Shore BBQ (Instagram) loading...

710 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

Open Mon-Wed 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

After spending years in Texas and learning the art of traditional smoked food, owner Doug Walsh brought his love of BBQ home to the Jersey Shore. After hosting countless summer cookouts, the Jersey Shore BBQ and Catering Company was created.

The BBQ Plates consist of pulled pork, beef brisket, smoked ¼ chicken, pulled chicken, kielbasa, smoked turkey, or shrimp. Each plate comes with ¼ 1b of meat, two sides, and a choice of sauce (Texas BBQ, Memphis BBQ, Carolina Vinegar, Alabama White, Cherry Vanilla BBQ, or Low Country Mustard).

Rib plates come in two sizes: ½ rack or a full rack.

Boss Hog Barbecue (Facebook Boss Hog Barbecue (Facebook loading...

13 S Plainfield Ave, South Plainfield

Brothers, owners and pitmasters of Boss Hog Barbecue, Mark and Jeff Johnson discovered their passion for barbecue more than 15 years ago, and have been perfecting the craft ever since to produce high-quality barbecue every time they fire up the smoker, which they’ve named “Goliath.”

Their smoked meat includes Memphis-style ribs, brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken, chicken quarters, smoked bratwurst, pastrami, and pork belly burnt ends.

There are barbecue combs, sandwiches, sauces, and sides.

Red, White, and Que (Instagram) Red, White, and Que (Instagram) loading...

150 US-22, Green Brook Township

Open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s all about being “part of the American Dream” at Red, White and Que. Owner, Dan served in the United States Marine Corps. Now, he owns this classic Southern BBQ joint in New Jersey.

“For us at Red White and Que, BBQ is more than just delicious food. It represents a rebellious spirit while still holding fast to old-school American traditions. It’s the food we eat when we come together with friends and neighbors in celebration,” he said.

The brisket, pastrami, pulled pork, and turkey breast sold by the pound, smoked in-house daily Texas-style and Carolina-style. The Alabama-style chicken is a half bird dunked in Alabama white sauce.

Try a brisket, pastrami, sausage, pulled pork, or turkey sandwich. ½ lb of meat is piled high on a fresh, Portuguese roll, and served with a small side of your choice.

Red, White and Que (Facebook) Red, White and Que (Facebook) loading...

Combo trays are available, too.

Combo for 1 – ¼ lb. brisket, ¼ lb. pulled pork, small side of choice, house pickles and a roll

Combo for 2 – ½ lb. brisket, ½ lb. pulled pork, 2 small sides, house pickles, and two rolls

Texas Trinity – ¼ lb. brisket, ¼ rack of ribs, 1 jalapeno cheddar sausage link, one small side, house pickles, and two rolls

BBQ Lover’s Sampler – ¼ lb. brisket, ¼ lb. pulled pork, ¼ lb. pastrami, ¼ lb. turkey breast, house-made sausage link, ¼ rack of ribs, two small sides, cole slaw, house pickles, and 4 rolls

Family Meal – 1 lb. brisket, ½ lb. pulled pork, ½ rack of ribs, ½ chicken, two large sides, 1 large cole slaw, house pickles and 6 rolls.

Dessert? Their banana pudding is a fan favorite. It’s classic banana pudding with fresh bananas and Nilla wafers.

Henri's Hotts Barbecue (Facebook) Henri's Hotts Barbecue (Facebook) loading...

1003 Black Horse Pike, Hammonton

Open Friday-Sunday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Henri’s Hotts Barbecue is a family-owned business. It started in 2006 with a food truck traveling to many festivals all over New Jersey. Now, it has a full-service eat-in restaurant in Folsom.

Henri's Hotts (Facebook) Henri's Hotts (Facebook) loading...

All platters come with two sides and homemade cornbread. The pulled pork is smoked for more than 13 hours, and Henri’s award-winning brisket is smoked for more than 19 hours. Try the slow-smoked chicken, jerk chicken, meatloaf and gravy, jumbo shrimp and hush puppy, southern fried chicken, St. Louis-style ribs, and other platters.

The wings come lightly battered or naked mixed with a favorite sauce.

Two favorite sides are the garlic mashed potatoes (red potato filled with garlic and herbs), and corn pudding (sweet cornbread texture filled with whole fresh corn).

If you are a barbecue lover and you have not tried one of these places in the great Garden State, there is still plenty of summer to do so.

