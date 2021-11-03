Too warm to ski, too cold to swim — Try 6 fun NJ indoor sports

The thing about fall is that the cold sort of sneaks up on you. I mean, everyone expects winter to be cold. We buy all the gear just to get ready. We put on our gloves and mittens and hats before we go outside so it’s not a shock to the system.

But the first day that’s below 60 degrees in the fall always feels freezing. You get me?

Anyone else feel like Jersey suddenly is 10 degrees colder after Nov. 1? If you’re anything like me and hate the cold, it’s slowly becoming more difficult to be active outside.

Lucky for us New Jerseyeans, there are plenty of ways to break a sweat inside that are much more fun than running on a treadmill. Here are six choices: