You would think with the crazy towns we have in New Jersey we would have to be great spellers just to navigate. Think about it. We have Succasunna. Absecon. Oaklyn. Bellmawr.

After just driving around we ought to be nailing the Scripps National Spelling Bee. But even us smarties in Jersey have our weak spots.

WordTips (a word search tool) researched the most commonly misspelled words from all over the planet. They looked at over 2 billion geotagged tweets to find which words were most commonly misspelled in each place. Yes, even New Jersey.

What's a problem word for us?

Advisable

Really? They say we here in the Garden State misspell that word at a rate far higher than the national average. Doesn't it make you wonder exactly how it's being misspelled? Is it adviceable? Adviseable? Advisible? I can only wonder.

What about our immediate neighbors? What's a trouble word for them?

In New York it's upholstery.

In Pennsylvania it's willful.

These come under the category of most uniquely popular misspelling in every state. Funny that in Oklahoma no one seems to write write the right way.

In Mississippi, they’re misspelling ignorance a lot. There’s something ironic there. And heck, their own state is a tough spell.

Alaska and Hawaii both have a hard time spelling guarantee. And both are the only non-contiguous states. Hmm.

What are the most commonly misspelled words in the entire nation? Here's the top 10.

In konklusion, I think it wood be adviceable for New Jersey to start spelling better. We alreddy have a bad reputition as being the armpit of America. We don’t wunt to make it any wurse.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

