Tons of hospitality jobs up for grabs at Hamilton, NJ job fair (Opinion)

New Jersey, like a lot of other states in the country, is in the middle of an employment emergency. That’s because of the free money raining from the sky.

We know there are a lot of people who are collecting unemployment and are happy to just sit around and collect a paycheck. In many cases it’s more money than they would be taking home in a regular job. This means a lot of businesses across New Jersey need workers but are unable to find them. This is turning in to an urgent situation.

On the other hand, there are people who are looking for work but just don’t wanna take the jobs that are out there.

Part of the problem is there is a huge group of people out there that just don’t want to work in the jobs that businesses are having such a hard time filling. Manual labor, like building and planting, just seems to be less and less popular among American kids. Maybe you are one of those people looking for a job but are not thrilled with the opportunities out there. Or perhaps you are the parent of a kid who is looking for something different.

ProCore Solutions has a job fair coming up in Hamilton, where jobs in the hospitality industry—restaurants, hotels and more—are up for grabs. It’s all happening on Monday, June 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The address is 1000 Water View Drive, Hamilton, NJ 08691.

The job fair takes place in the Genesis Parking lot and Procore promises that the show will go on, rain or shine. Also, if you preregister on their website, you’ll get a chance to win some great prizes.

For more information, call ProCore at 888-994-4889.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.