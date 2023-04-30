Toms River, NJ 3-alarm house fire kills pets including 20 birds

🔥 A Toms River house fire caused significant damage

🔥 An unknown number of pets died in the blaze including around 20 birds

🔥 Other pets and the residents managed to escape

TOMS RIVER — An early morning fire at a large home in Ocean County has left several pets dead including an estimated 20 birds.

The Toms River fire bureau said that the blaze broke out at a single-family home on Witty Road shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. Crews from multiple fire companies responded to the scene as the flames grew.

Residents were inside the home with a number of dogs, cats, and birds. It's unknown how many animals in total were there at the time. While the people and several animals were able to get out, other animals were killed in the fire.

Whitty Road fire 4/29/23 (Toms River Fire Bureau)

It's unknown exactly how many died, though Toms River fire bureau Chief Matthew Janora told New Jersey 101.5 that around 20 birds were killed.

Along with the killed pets, the fire devastated the home and caused a partial roof collapse. Fire crews from over a dozen companies spent around five hours battling the blaze to put it out, according to the fire bureau.

Whitty Road fire 4/29/23 (Toms River Fire Bureau)

Two firefighters were injured. They have been treated for their injuries and should be okay.

The Toms River fire bureau and police are investigating the cause of the fire.

