Tom Hanks gifts a classic typewriter to NJ man

Along with being an Academy Award winning actor, Tom Hanks is a collector of old typewriters. He also likes to share his passion with other devotees of the old mechanical typewriters. It is for that reason that a Lacey businessman came to receive a 1934 Underwood 4 Bank, autographed by none other than Tom Hanks.

Ian McAndrew of Iron Fox Typewriters in Lacey is another fan of vintage typewriters, which he restores and sells (he calls himself a “typewriter mechanic).

Not only was McAndrew a fan of that particular typewriter, but he also said on his blog that he has a tattoo planned based on that Underwood.

In the letter included with the machine (and typed on it), Hanks says, “I do hope this typewriter comes into use. It is yours now. Take good care of it and help it keep doing its job for another hundred years.”

To announce the gift on his blog, McAndrew had a little fun with Hanks’ movie titles:

Today's typewriter reveal is so BIG that frankly it's in a league of its own. So don't do that thing you do and castaway this video before watching it in its entirety or the next time you've got mail you might miss out on what to expect... I hope that you didn't need to use the Davinci Code to crack that cypher.

According to Patch.com, McAndrew shares his love of vintage typewriters with the area via his Public Typewriter Project, which allows patrons to discover the analog machines and use them for free. Here is more.

