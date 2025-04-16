Tom Brady opens shop in NJ near Giants’ home. We OK with that?

Far be it from me to ask if this was necessary, but was it?

Sure, he’s retired and now a commentator, But once a nemesis of the New York Giants, always a nemesis of the New York Giants. Am I right?

Tom Brady, that puke-worthy America’s darling who won more Super Bowl championships than anyone (oh, but not in 2008 or in 2012, that Masshole didn’t), just opened a sports collectibles store in New Jersey. Called CardVault by Tom Brady, it just opened at American Dream and Brady himself was on hand Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

American Dream Opening AP loading...

Scenes from CardVault by Tom Brady's opening day

Is it audacious to open this place so close to where the Giants play? All I know is it may be the first time in history Brady has not been booed in East Rutherford. Instead fans showed up in Patriots as well as Buccaneers jerseys and cheered on No. 12.

The shop carries trading cards for novices as well as hardcore collectors. But it’s not just cards. It also offers sports memorabilia and graded collectibles.

Buccaneers Broncos Football AP loading...

"I’m beyond excited to officially be in the hobby — not just as a collector, but as a store owner," Brady said in a statement. "CardVault isn’t just about buying and selling cards; it’s about bringing the passion of collecting to as many people as possible."

This isn’t Brady’s first shop. They’ve been around for five years but the other three are all in Massachusetts. You know, where such things should remain. This is the first one to open outside of Massachusetts, and frankly, it feels like a prison break.

Patriots Bills Football ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

The ones in Massachusetts are at TD Garden in Boston; Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots play; and Foxwoods Resort and Casino.

The CardVault by Tom Brady that just opened this weekend at American Dream is located in Court A, Level 1.

Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

Judi’s definitive list of New Jersey’s top 7 best diners

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈