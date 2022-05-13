Today is Friday the 13th: These famous people feared this number

Despite the objection from "spellcheck", Friggatriskaidekaphobia is a real thing. It's the fear of Friday the 13th.

Many people have it and some don't leave the house.

For me, I really don't have any superstitions. Actually, it's the opposite, I think the number 13 and Friday the 13th in particular, is lucky. Love the day.

The number itself is lucky and positive, in my opinion: 13 original colonies (of which New Jersey was one); the twelve Apostles plus Jesus; the age for Bat and Bar mitzvahs; the number of bars, leaves and steps on the U.S. dollar; and the list goes on.

Although the fear known as Triskaidekaphobia is real and reported, Winston Churchill, Christopher Columbus, and Napolean all had a fear of the number thirteen.

Seems to me that you could make an argument either way, with the naysayers pointing to the 13 members of a witches coven, the 13th pillar struck by the car carrying Princess Diana, and the Tarot "death" card, number 13.

Fears may be irrational, but they can impact anyone. The best call of the week was John from PA who told the story of his friend "Hercules" who had a fear of spiders. Even the little ones. Listen here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea.

