Tires slashed in Teaneck neighborhood and residents suspect a reason

Residents of a Teaneck neighborhood believe the slashing of tires tires Monday night may be connected to a large party they complained about.

Police said "numerous" tires on the drivers side of the vehicles parked on the street were flattened in the area of Robinson Avenue between Madison and Decatur Avenues early Monday morning. They asked residents to check their home surveillance and doorbell video for any unusual activity.

Neighbors, who put the number of vehicles hit at six, told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that they think the slashings were in retaliation for police being called about a loud all day party hosted by new neighbors.

Teaneck police on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

New Jersey residents charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot More than a dozen people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.