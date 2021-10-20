Tired of corn mazes? Try a haunted car wash

Ok, so this is something I’ve never heard of, but apparently is a thing: a haunted car wash. There’s one in spooky Westfield and it will either make you scream or laugh.

The haunted car wash is a joint effort between Team Car Wash and Scotch Plains’ Play Theater, which runs theater programs for kids.

The haunted car wash starts with your choice of a spooky or silly experience. You are given a QR code to listen to audio through your car’s speakers or your phone.

According to Tap Into Scotch Plains/Fanwood: "My family dragged me to a Haunted Car Wash in Northern NJ during the pandemic, and I absolutely didn't want to go because I hate being scared. But it was a socially distanced way to get everyone out of the house and one of the few Halloween activities that were going on," said Amy Fiore, director of Play Theater. "I decided to make it a research project and see if I could bring some Halloween fun to the SPF area."

It's suitable for all ages since you can choose a “silly” experience so the younger kids don’t get scared.

The experience is staffed by 10 student actors playing the various ghouls; nine of the ten are students at the Academy for Performing Arts at the Union County Vocational Training School.

The event is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays the next two weekends (Oct. 21-30) from 6 to 9 PM and costs $20 per car.

For more info and weather-related updates: Haunted Car Wash Facebook Page.

