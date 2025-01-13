Tips for Healthy Gaming in New Jersey

This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

Online gambling has reached great popularity worldwide, becoming one of the most interesting sources of entertainment. However, all the thrills associated with it must remain tempered by the limits of responsibility. New Jersey has made significant progress in the fight against gambling addiction, especially as the state navigates the complexities of a booming sports betting industry. As we move forward into 2025, it's crucial to recognize the importance of responsible gambling practices that ensure the welfare of all players.

What Is Responsible Gaming?

Responsible gaming is about knowing when to stop and never letting gambling take over your life. You may love the adrenaline rush and the thrill of gambling, and that's normal! It's fun and exciting — but it can also be dangerous for finances and personal well-being. Implementing careful measures ensures that gambling occurs in a healthy, pleasant, and entertaining environment. This responsibility lies at two levels: the casino level and the player level.

How New Jersey Online Casinos Work Towards Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is one of the core principles of the online gambling business. According to the regulations in New Jersey, online casinos should prioritize the well-being of their users by displaying specific “Responsible Gaming” logos and information. Therefore, any online casino in New Jersey will have certain legal obligations. These include the following.

Responsible Marketing

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) has established rules prohibiting misleading and harmful promotional content. Online casino providers can't use misleading claims that promise "risk-free" bets or "guaranteed wins" in their advertisements. The ads must also incorporate responsible gambling messages and include helpline numbers​.

Player Protection Tools

New Jersey online casinos offer various tools to manage gambling activities. These include options to set personal limits on deposits, losses, wagers, and session durations. These casinos also have self-exclusion programs that allow players to take breaks from gambling if necessary.

Protection of Minors

Online casinos implement strict measures to prevent young people from gambling. Age and identity verification systems are implemented to ensure that adult content is inaccessible to minors.

Educational Resources

New Jersey online casinos provide easy access to academic content about problem gambling. This includes information on recognizing the signs of gambling addiction and links to external resources and support networks, such as the International Center for Responsible Gaming and the National Council on Problem Gambling.

How To Play Responsibly

As a player, you are also responsible for establishing a healthy leisure environment that promotes your personal development. Gaming is a leisure activity and should be treated as such, even when there is potential to win money. Knowing how to enjoy yourself without compromising your mental or financial health is essential. By adopting healthy practices, you can experience all the gaming excitement while staying in control.

Setting Limits

One of the most effective ways to maintain control over gambling habits is to set clear, strict limits on the amount of money and time spent on gaming activities. Decide on these limits before engaging in gambling, and be vigilant about adhering to them. Treating these limits as non-negotiable is crucial to prevent the common pitfall of chasing losses, which can quickly lead to financial and emotional turmoil.

Recognizing Signs of Addiction

Understanding the signs of gambling addiction can help in early detection and intervention. Some signs of addiction include increasing amounts spent on bets, gambling to escape problems or feelings, lying to loved ones about gambling activities, and jeopardizing significant relationships or job opportunities because of gambling. Take immediate action if you notice these signs in yourself or someone close to you.

Seeking Help

If you think you have a gambling issue, there are various ways to get help. The 1-800-GAMBLER helpline offers confidential assistance around the clock​. Gamblers Anonymous meetings are held in multiple locations throughout New Jersey every week. These meetings are about sharing experiences and receiving peer support and sometimes include educational components on coping strategies and recovery. The New Jersey Department of Human Services and local non-profits also offer counseling, therapy, and other support services to aid recovery.

He's not afraid of hard work Getty Images loading...

The Government's Role

The New Jersey government is actively involved in combating gambling addiction through legislative actions and public health initiatives. The state announced $720,000 in grants to improve the treatment of people who struggle with gambling addiction. Six organizations around the state are using these funds to improve services, provide specialized treatment, and provide comprehensive support for those affected​.

New Jersey is also advancing in how it facilitates self-exclusion. The state has introduced a new tool allowing self-exclusion through an online application portal. So, rather than meeting a state official in person or participating in a videoconference, players can add themselves to the self-exclusion list online 24/7.

With these initiatives, New Jersey shows commitment to its residents' well-being. It sets a standard for other states to follow in integrating gambling entertainment with responsible public health strategies.

Caucasian male hand throwing blue dice cubes in the air - closeup with shallow focus Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Building a Responsible Gaming Environment

In New Jersey, you can enjoy gaming responsibly and safely thanks to proper practices and support in place. You can learn how to balance enjoyment and safety by applying responsible gambling practices such as setting limits, managing your bankroll, and avoiding the temptation to chase losses. Remember, if things start to feel out of control, you’ll have a wide range of supportive and self-protection measures, thanks to the state's commitment to combating gambling addiction.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.