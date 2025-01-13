💊 There is still time to sign up for health coverage in NJ

Do you have health insurance coverage for 2025?

The state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey continues to draw record sign-ups for 2025 coverage, topping 481,000 in the first nine weeks of the open enrollment period that started on Nov. 1, 2024.

If New Jersey residents have not signed up for health coverage yet, the department will be holding additional pop-up enrollment and assistance events at several shopping malls throughout the state this month to boost awareness and provide resources.

Residents have until the open enrollment deadline of Jan. 31, 2025 to enroll in this year’s health coverage.

Get Covered NJ is established by Gov. Phil Murphy and operated by the Department of Banking and Insurance. Plans offered cover preventive services, emergency services, prescription drugs, prenatal and pediatric care, and more.

“As Open Enrollment continues, we are seeing more and more consumers seeking quality, affordable health coverage through Get Covered New Jersey,” New Jersey Banking and Insurance Commissioner Justin Zimmerman said.

With this program, consumers will not only have access coverage for themselves, but also for their families, plus they will be able to take advantage of historic state and federal assistance to help offset costs, he added.

During the first nine weeks of the annual open enrollment period from Nov. 1, 2024 to Jan. 2, 2025, a total of 481,151 residents signed up for health coverage with Get Covered New Jersey.

This included 145,330 new or existing consumers who selected a plan, and 335,821 who were automatically renewed, he said.

Overall plan selection totals are up 31 percent compared to this time last year.

At the end of the last open enrollment period on Jan. 31, 2024, a total of 397,942 consumers overall had signed up for 2024 health coverage with Get Covered New Jersey.

2025 has already surpassed 2024’s total, and this year’s open enrollment period has not ended yet.

New Jerseyans also continue to receive historic levels of financial help.

The average amount of financial help for 2025 coverage is $596 per person per month ($7,152 per year).

Nine in 10 who enroll, qualify for financial help, and many can find a plan for $10 a month or less.

For those who enrolled by December 31, coverage already began for them on Jan. 1.

But for those enroll now through Jan. 31., will have health coverage beginning Feb. 1.

Get Covered NJ is offering something new this year, too. All health plans cap the out-of-pocket costs of insulin at $35 per month, as well as cap out-of-pocket costs for EpiPens and asthma inhalers at $25 and $50 respectively for a month’s supply.

Under a new federal government policy, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival recipients in New Jersey can apply for coverage through Get Covered NJ.

There are 16 pop-up enrollment and assistance events happening this month at 9 New Jersey locations.

January 16 and 30 – Newport Centre, Jersey City

January 17and 29 – Paramus Park

January 18 and 23 – Freehold Raceway Mall, Freehold

January 19 and 25 – Deptford Mall, Deptford Township

January 19, 26, and 31 – Willowbrook Mall, Wayne

January 22 and 31 - Hamilton Mall, Mays Landing

January 24 – Quaker Bridge Mall, Lawrenceville

January 26 - Menlo Park Mall, Edison

January 30 – Cumberland Mall, Vineland

More information can be found here.

