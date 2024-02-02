Authorities ID man crushed to death at NJ recycling center

✅ The 50-year-old man was inside a container and got pinned against a wall

✅ Timothy Hannold was also a volunteer firefighter

LAKEWOOD — The man who was crushed inside a large dumpster at the Ocean County Northern Recycling Center has been identified as a long-time employee and volunteer firefighter.

Timothy Hannold, 50, of the West Creek section of Eagleswood, was inside a large container that had just been delivered to the facility on Towbin Avenue, police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said.

Co-workers unaware Hannold was inside were working to try and upright the dumpster causing the doors to shift and pin Holland up against an inside wall.

Hannold was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New Jersey Department of Labor's Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health Office did not respond to an inquiry about whether or not they were investigating the incident.

Response to a fatal incident at the the Ocean County Northern Recycling Center in Lakewood 1/31/24 Response to a fatal incident at the Ocean County Northern Recycling Center in Lakewood 1/31/24 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Father of two

According to his obituary, Hannold worked for 22 years for the Ocean County Department of Solid Waste Management. He was a lifetime member of the Parkertown Volunteer Fire Department, Station 70.

Nicknamed "Ripper," Hannold was married with two children age 21 and 7.

A visitation for Hannold is scheduled for Tuesday from 3 to 8 p.m.at the Parkertown Firehouse in Little Egg Harbor.

