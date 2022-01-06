Time to think about spring: Top grass seeds to plant in NJ

It's the middle of winter and we're fresh off wintry weather, icy roads and snow is on the way. For me, I'm already thinking about spring.

I read an article yesterday about the top grass seeds that you should use for your lawn given the Garden State's seasonal climate.

The top grass seed according to several experts across the internet for New Jersey is Kentucky bluegrass. It has unique properties to withstand the temperature swings in New Jersey and has a consistent look and feel to make your lawn the envy of the neighborhood.

...this grass produces a dense, lush, durable lawn that lives up to its reputation. However, Kentucky bluegrass doesn't do it on its own. This grass requires a relatively high level of maintenance to look its best, but results can be worth it. - www.pennington.com

After Kentucky bluegrass, two other grass types top the list: "Fine Fescues" and "Perrenial Ryegrass". Here's a little bit about each from njlawn.com:

Kentucky Bluegrass – The ideal number is to plant around three pounds of seed per 1,000 sq ft of lawn. The best time to seed Kentucky Bluegrass is spring or fall. Fine Fescues – in the southern region of New Jersey the soil is much different from the north. So, for southern cities, Fine Fescues are a good choice. They all need very little maintenance. Perennial Ryegrass – if you need a grass that can handle heavy traffic, then Perennial Ryegrass might be right for you. Here’s the thing – it needs plenty of water and if you live in a dry area, it might not turn out well for you. - Vincent Sessa via njlawn.com

Remember, you do have to maintain your lawn. Trimming, watering, aeration are all a part of making sure you get the look you want for your home.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Check out the most expensive home for sale in Somerset County