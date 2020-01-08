Thursday brings rallies and partnerships against hate in NJ

On the heels of anti-Semitic and other bias incidents in the Garden State and beyond, a New Jersey county has a rally planned to denounce hatred and bigotry before either becomes a major problem for county residents and law enforcement.

On the same day, two of the country's most prominent civil rights organizations are announcing a new partnership targeting all forms of hatred in New Jersey.

Morris County law enforcement and religious leaders, as well as state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, are scheduled to speak Thursday at a special "Community Rally Against Hate," to which all residents are invited to stand up against prejudiced attacks, such as the December shootout in Jersey City that left four dead in a kosher supermarket.

Community Rally Against Hate: 5 p.m. Jan. 9, Gottesman RTW Academy, Randolph

"I expect it to be a well attended event. We are having a lot of hits on social media," said Morris County Sheriff James Gannon. "No community is immune from this happening. An attack on one person is truly an attack on all of us, regardless of their religion."

The event is sponsored by the Morris County Board of Freeholders in coordination with the county sheriff and prosecutor, plus clergy from around the county.

"We cannot tolerate the attacks that are being perpetrated against members of our community, in New Jersey, New York, and the entire nation, for their religious beliefs," said Freeholder Director Deborah Smith. "We cannot say it more strongly: Not here. Not now. Not ever."

With a 10:30 a.m. event in Trenton on Thursday, the Anti-Defamation League New York/New Jersey and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People New Jersey State Conference are forming a partnership aimed at combating all forms of hate and racism in the state, as well as "addressing the use of racist and anti-Semitic tropes and stereotypes in public disclosure around social justice issues."

The two groups are among the oldest of their kind in the country.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.