Thunderstorm batters NJ: Tens of thousands without power

More than 140,000 people were without power late Tuesday afternoon as a severe thunderstorm barreled its way into New Jersey.

Lebanon reported wind gusts as powerful as 67 mph. Red Bull Arena in Harrison reported wind gusts of 65 mph.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued until 11 p.m. for all 21 counties in New Jersey. Damaging winds, hail as large as 2 inches in diameter and a tornado were possible.

By Tuesday afternoon, there were multiple reports of downed trees and power lines, including a tree on a car on Route 23 in West Milford and trees into several homes in Morris and Bergen counties.

The state's utilities were reporting tens of thousands of power outages, mostly in North Jersey.

JCP&L had 64,209 customers without power.

PSE&G had 41,000 customers without power.

Orange & Rockland had 35,424 customers without power.

Atlantic City Electric had 200 customers without power.