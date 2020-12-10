Three great Jersey family fun ideas for the holidays

As the most exciting time of the year approaches, New Jersyeans may be anxious because of COVID19, wondering how this holiday season can be just as festive as those in the past. No need to worry! This is Jersey. There are plenty of fun attractions across the state guaranteed to spread holiday cheer for you and the kids.

In the mood for some outdoor activity? Charlie Heger ice rink in Jersey City is open to the public Friday through Sunday for some perfect weekend winter fun! There are discounted prices for Jersey residents, and skating aids are also available if any family members need. Need to warm up after skating? (Oh, and head to Froth on Franklin for the best baked goods as well as some yummy hot chocolate.)

If you’re looking for an activity that doesn’t involve freezing, check out the Diggerland holiday light show in West Berlin. Diggerland, the unique construction themed amusement park pivots for the winter with a different kind of family fun. For $29.95 you and as many people that can fit in your vehicle can experience Diggerland’s 1-mile-drive-through course illuminated with 100s of lights. With their own radio station to accompany the drive, this is a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

Interest in animals? Lakota Wolf Preserve in Columbia is open for scheduled tours of the mysterious and endangered wolf species. This is a unique experience as it is uncommon to be face to face with a pack of wolves. Once you have arrived at Lakota, you are brought to an observation area in the center of the preserve where you are surrounded by several packs of wolves. This is a great way for you and your family to learn more about this endangered species and do something out of the ordinary this year!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.