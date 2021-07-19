Thousands raised for Kearny, NJ family after fire torches home

KEARNY — Community members have raised thousands of dollars to help a local family after a devastating fire destroyed much of their home on Sunday.

Percy and Jennifer Oriondo and their two young children were displaced after the 5-alarm fire tore through their Elm Street residence, according to a GoFundMe setup by Mike Mara.

Firefighters from several nearby municipalities joined Kearny's department in extinguishing the fire, which also scorched the homes on either side.

Fire in Kearny (Bayonne Office of Emergency Management via Facebook)

Two firefighters and a resident were sent to local hospitals for treatment, according to The Observer, which cited Kearny's fire chief.

At least one of the firefighters was treated and released on Sunday, while the conditions of the other firefighter and an Elm Street resident remained unclear as of Monday.

The Oriondo family has been involved with the Kearny Thistle soccer team for several years, which Mara said was the connecting factor in creating the fundraising drive.

As of Monday afternoon, nearly $15,000 had been donated.

Red Cross volunteers had responded on Sunday, helping a total of nine people from three families with emergency assistance for temporary housing, food and clothing, according to the organization on Twitter.

