5-alarm fire in Kearny, NJ injures 2 firefighters, 1 resident

KEARNY — At least two firefighters and a city resident were injured in an intense, five-alarm fire on Sunday, according to published reports.

The fire at 350 Elm Street, between Oakwood and Quincy Avenues, was first reported around 9 a.m., according to the Kearny Fire Department's Facebook page. Multiple neighboring departments were assisting within an hour later.

Two firefighters and a resident of the Kearny home were sent to local hospitals, according to The Observer.

One of the firefighters, from Kearny, was released after treatment while the status of the second, from Jersey City's fire department, was unknown, the same report said.

Three pets were killed in the fire, as reported by NJ.com, which did not give further details on which animals were involved.

Red Cross volunteers also responded, helping nine people from three families with emergency assistance for temporary housing, food and clothing, according to the organization on Twitter.

Among those at the scene was Bayonne, as the city's Office of Emergency Management shared photos to Twitter of charred homes once the flames had been extinguished.

As of Sunday, the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

