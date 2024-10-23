This year’s holiday Hess truck is revealed

The annual Christmastime release of the Hess truck is a big tradition in some families. My brother used to get them every year for my firstborn son Jack, who’s now away at college.

These things are always sturdy with real working lights and often sirens. And they’re not always trucks. In 1993, it was a patrol car. In 2004, it was an SUV with motorcycles. In 2012, it was a helicopter.

This year is the 60th anniversary, and the Basking-Ridge-headquartered Hess Toy Truck announced its 2024 edition. It’s the fire truck with car and motorcycle, all for $45.99, batteries included.

This year’s offering isn’t just an anniversary. It is the most feature-packed one to date. This set has a total of 43 separate red, white, and blue lights and four different sound effect settings. There’s an engine effect, truck horn, traditional emergency siren, and even a European emergency siren. It also comes with a 60 insignia for the 60th anniversary.

The toy can only be purchased through the company’s website, hesstoytruck.com.

Are they worth anything as collectibles?

Let’s put it this way. The first Hess toy, a tanker truck, sold in 1964 for $1.39. Today, that same truck is worth $1,800. The 1967 Hess ‘Red Velvet’ Truck is valued at $2,550. The Hess Barrel Truck from 1975 can go for $3,500.

Even if you don’t collect them with an eye towards the future, they’re a fun thing to look forward to getting each year. My son Jack has one his uncle gave him in his dorm room.

