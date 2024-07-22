This week will have New Jersey’s worst night of sleep, study says

You don’t need me to tell you it’s been quite a hot summer, but did you know that the heat could be leading to having a restless night?

Wanting to avoid the high energy cost of blasting air conditioning has resulted in many New Jerseyans not getting their desired amount of sleep.

Unfortunately the worst has yet to come, according to research performed by Amerisleep.

Amerisleep recently carried out a study by analyzing 30 years of weather data from Weatherspark to identify each state’s hottest and most humid nights of the summer to gain an average date - the night when Americans can expect to have the worst sleep.

I hope their findings don’t keep you up at night.

Anyone who commutes to New York might want to be extra careful on Monday July 29, after their possible worst sleep Sunday night, they may be crankier than usual.

As for us?

The worst night’s sleep in New Jersey is predicted to be Friday, July 26, 2024.

On the bright side, if the study is to be believed we can look forward to some restful evenings after this week.

Amerisleep offered recommendations for better sleep during heatwaves:

😴 Optimize your bedroom environment: Use fans, blackout curtains, and light bedding to keep your sleeping area cool throughout the day.

😴 Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to prevent dehydration.

😴 Adjust sleepwear: Wear lightweight, breathable fabrics to bed.

😴 Cool down before bed: Take a cool shower or use a damp washcloth on your neck and wrists to lower your body temperature.

😴 Use a fan: Fans circulate air and create a cooling effect, even if the temperature in the room is warm.

😴 Limit AC use smartly: If energy costs are a concern, set your AC to a higher temperature or use it for shorter periods to cool the room before bedtime.

You can also improve your sleep naturally with these methods.

(Note, this list was put together by a colleague during peak pandemic, so just move past that line.)

Sleep well!

15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep

