This was voted New Jersey’s can’t miss destination

There are many destinations that are can’t miss here in New Jersey but I agree with Cheapism, who put out a state by state can’t miss destination by state.

David McNew, Getty Images

There were many obvious destinations throughout the country that they listed like, The Northern Lights in Alaska, The Grand Canyon in Arizona, Mystic Seaport in Connecticut, Hawaii’s USS Arizona Memorial, Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania and the 911 Memorial in New York just to name a few.

Photo by Dan Mall on Unsplash

Here in New Jersey, they named Cape May as New Jerseys can’t miss destination. They tell of the historic landmark status the entire town has along with a “pristine” beach which they make note of in another survey as one of the top 20 beaches in the United States.

(Harry's Cape May via Instagram)

I really enjoy Cape May; I truly feel that I'm on vacation when I’m down there. From the bed and breakfast locations, amazing dining choices, and historic town feel all within steps from that world class beach. It is a great place to set as your destination.

Zillow

I’m letting you know about this now so that you can plan your trip to Cape May next summer. While I encourage you to go down there in the summer it’s an enjoyable place to go during the upcoming holidays. The town is decorated like a Norman Rockwell Christmas card.

(courtesy Revolution Rail Co.)

Enjoy our own Cape May and have a very Merry Christmas!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

