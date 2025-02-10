This was the most popular Super Bowl appetizer in NJ for 2025

Have you recovered from the Big Game, or are you still stuffed from all the snacks (and maybe a wee bit hungover from the beer)?

After all, Super Bowl Sunday is the ultimate snacking day. Do people even have a full meal, or is it a day of constant grazing?

Super Bowl Football AP loading...

For me, that’s the best part of the whole day. I’d take an appetizer over a proper meal any day of the week.

But were you among those who had New Jersey’s most popular appetizer?

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Lines, an AI-powered sports betting engine, analyzed search trends to determine the most popular Super Bowl appetizer in each state.

To conduct this research, they looked at search trends from Delish, Martha Stewart, and Bon Appétit, cross-referenced with Google Trends, and one particular appetizer came out on top.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

New Jersey’s most popular Super Bowl LIX appetizer was tacos.

Tacos are the ultimate Super Bowl food — they’re flavorful, customizable, and perfect for feeding a crowd," said a spokesperson from Lines. "Whether it’s classic beef, spicy chicken, or veggie-packed tacos, they bring people together for a game-day feast.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

While I wasn’t one of the cool kids snacking on tacos, I was close. My belly is still full of the spicy nachos we made. The more jalapeños, the better!

While tacos were the favorite of 24 states (the most popular nationwide), other states leaned toward different favorites.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Buffalo wings followed closely, ranking as the most popular Super Bowl appetizer in 16 states, while meatballs, potato wedges, and pigs in a blanket rounded out the top picks.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Whatever you were feasting on on Sunday, I hope you had a great time! But here are some foods that you might want to avoid serving…

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.

