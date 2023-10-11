This was named the best restaurant in New Jersey

New Jersey is known far and wide for the quality of its food; everything from pork roll to pizza to fine dining is available in abundance in the Garden State. So, it’s hard to nail down exactly which restaurant is the best, even though it’s a fool’s errand, various publications take a run at it.

This latest ranking comes from a website called Trip Savvy, a site dedicated to vacations. They came up with their list of the best restaurant in every state.

Again, what determines the “best”? Is it a Michelin star or a cozy, comfortable neighborhood diner? They asked their food and travel writers, along with industry professionals to craft a list naming the top restaurant in each state.

Their pick for New Jersey’s top restaurant is the Heirloom Kitchen in Old Bridge.

Here’s how Trip Savvy explains the allure:

Supper club, cooking school, restaurant, retail store: Heirloom Kitchen is all of these things. Neilly Robinson and her mother started Heirloom Kitchen in Old Bridge as a cooking school, and in 2016, she decided to partner with chef David Vianna to add a weekend restaurant. Vianna brought his impeccably presented and insanely delicious cuisine and has helped garner the restaurant accolades ever since.

The Heirloom Kitchen has a varied menu, including

Dishes like scallops with shishito, ginger, plum dashi, and shiso share space on the prix-fixe menu with pork belly served with blueberry barbeque sauce, corn beignet, and roasted apple mostarda. A vegan prix-fixe is also offered.

According to their website:

Heirloom Kitchen commits itself to sourcing the finest quality ingredients and curating both an elevated and interactive dining experience.

I suggest you make a reservation and judge for yourself.

