This was named the best burger in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love to argue about food, and while a debate on the best burger in the state might not ignite the passion of a best pizza or best diner argument, it still has its place.

Wading into the debate is Reader’s Digest, which set out to name the best burger in each state. If you are familiar with this sort of endeavor, you are probably also familiar with the restaurant that got named the best burger in New Jersey. If you’re thinking “Hackensack,” you’re on the right track.

Reader’s Digest joins the chorus of media sites heaping accolades on …..White Manna.

About the venerable burger joint, RD says:

Head to Hackensack for some of the most beloved burgers in the Garden State. Founded at the 1939 World’s Fair as an introduction to fast food, the business opened on the banks of the Hackensack River in 1946. White Manna‘s sliders are made from extra-lean local ground beef and cooked with grilled onions and cheese before being served hot on a Martin’s potato roll. Add a side of crinkle-cut fries and a cup of garlicky pickles to round out your order at this retro diner.

The White Manna website says,

Burgers are made from fresh, extra lean ground beef, delivered daily from a local supplier. Cooked to perfection with onions and cheese, and served on a Martin's Potato Roll, White Manna's sliders stand out above the rest!

I’m no expert, but I’ve never quite gotten the love for White Manna. Their sliders are ok, I guess, but I found them to be kind of bland. To each his own, I guess, but I would rather have a burger from Barnacle Bill’s any day.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

