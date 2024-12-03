This was named NJ’s must-try signature side dish

Sure, Thanksgiving has passed, but what was named New Jersey’s best, must-try side dish wouldn’t work well for Thanksgiving anyway.

Ooooh, the foreshadowing!

But I’m not telling you yet because I was hoping you could think about it for a moment. Stacker analyzed trends and cultural influences to determine each state’s signature side dish, which everyone should try at least once.

Think about New Jersey food. We’re notoriously known for excellent pizza. But would that be considered a side dish? As much as I would love it to be, it’s not. Bagels? Hmm, that would make for an odd side dish, but maybe you could stretch the definition.

Thanksgiving food

Now, if it occurred to you that disco fries are a side dish, that they are uniquely New Jersey, you would be spot on. But is that the must-try side dish Stacker picked for New Jersey?

After all, Jersey is known for its food. I’m not sure if that would make their task harder or easier. Look at Colorado. All they could come up with for them was Rocky Mountain oysters. If you don’t know, that’s a fancy name to make you forget you’re eating deep-fried bull testicles. They are served with spicy aioli or cocktail sauce, but I don’t care what they’re served with I’m not going to forget that I’m eating something so disgusting as the testicles of a bull.

As you scroll through these states to find what was named the must-try side dish in the Garden State, you might pity Delaware. Theirs is scrapple. Delaware? That’s all you’ve got?

And when you get to New Jersey, the reason it might not have gone well with Thanksgiving is the time of year when certain things are in season. Scroll on and find out.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

