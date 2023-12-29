This was named New Jersey’s best lake town

Since we have an ocean to enjoy for water-based recreation, lakes get shortchanged in New Jersey. We have a lot of lakes here (the exact number is hard to pin down as the DEP lumps lakes, ponds, and reservoirs all together), suffice it to say there are over 400.

Finance Buzz took it upon themselves to determine the best lake town in each state. Curiously, they did not publish their methodology, so it might just be one person’s guess, or maybe they threw a dart at a map. We just don’t know.

In any case, they came up with a lake town for all 50 states.

According to Finance Buzz, New Jersey’s best lake town is Smoke Rise on Lake Kinnelon.

Here’s what Finance Buzz said about Smoke Rise:

Smoke Rise, on Lake Kinnelon, is a resort community noted for its 2,500 acres of beautiful natural outdoors.

It’s the type of place to come for sailing and horseback riding. It’s also within a short drive of the historic Morris County area, with numerous small, family-owned diners and bars.

The tent camping under the stars is fabulous, especially being just 30 miles from New York City.

I had never heard of it, so I looked it up; it’s a gated community on the lake in Morris County.

Pennsylvania’s best lake town was Erie; Erie is on the banks of Lake Erie and boasts a modern, urban lifestyle filled with things to do.

New York’s best lake town was Lake George.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

