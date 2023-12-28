This was named New Jersey’s best hot dog

New Jersey excels in many foods, and hot dogs are no exception. There are well-known contenders for the best hot dog in New Jersey, like Rutt’s Hut or Hotdog Johnny’s in Buttzville, but only one can be the best. Well, at least in the eyes of one reviewer. Your mileage may vary.

A new article from Taste of Home named the best hot dog in each state, and New Jersey’s crown was awarded to a well-known eatery.

According to Taste of Home, New Jersey’s best hot dog is found at Jimmy Buff’s.

Here’s what Taste of Home had to say about Jimmy Buffs:

We all know classics like the Chicago dog, but let Jimmy Buff's introduce you to the Italian Dog. This hot dog is topped with peppers, onions, and fried potatoes—what’s not to like? This hot dog shop also serves up Italian sausage, cheesesteaks, and burgers—just the basics for this restaurant that’s been in the biz since 1932.

Jimmy Buff's loading...

According to the Jimmy Buff’s website, here’s how it started, Jimmy Buff's of 14th Ave. & 9th St. in Newark, NJ is where the hotdog with an Italian twist was first concocted by the founder James "Bluff" Racioppi in 1932. Grandpa got his nickname from his style at the card table. Translation from Italian to English came up with the nickname "BUFF". In the 20s and 30s everyone had a nickname and hence James Racioppi became known as "Jimmy Buff."

They now have two locations, one in West Orange and Kenilworth.

