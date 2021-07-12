This ultra modern ‘sky home’ is the highest point in Livingston, NJ

Will $2.1 million get you to heaven? Probably not. But in this home you’ll be pretty close.

Built on the highest point in Livingston, New Jersey, this amazing ultra modern palace at 34 Cornell Drive allows you to have views for miles, set off by gorgeous floor to ceiling windows and skylights. You can see the full Zillow listing here.

Although this home was built in the early 80s, the contemporary style is a modern classic that any family would be lucky to own!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.