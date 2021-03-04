This tiny New Jersey diner has a big story

We were looking for a place to take my mom out for an early dinner this past Saturday and noticed a little diner that was right between where I live in Medford and my sister's house in Blackwood. So, it was the perfect place to take her, since she loves New Jersey diners. I had been there about a dozen years ago a few times to meet a friend and the food and the service were always excellent. The diner has changed hands since then, but it still has its classic diner look and great food.

Another thing it still hangs onto is its place in American movie history. It was the location for scenes in the 2004 Kevin Smith film "Jersey Girl" starring Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler, George Carlin, etc. If you're a movie buff and looking to do a tour of the many locations where movies were shot here in Jersey, this is one you can actually spend some time in and enjoy a great meal. Our waitress said she worked at the diner down the street, which is no longer there, but the day they were filming it took her 45 minutes to get up the White Horse Pike because of the crowds and all of the commotion. Our family enjoyed it and I'm sure you will too.

Take a look inside the Berlin Diner

