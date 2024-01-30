🏈 NJ has player ties on both Super Bowl teams

🏈 Three bowl-bound pros were Rutgers Scarlet Knights

🏈 Over 50 active NFL pros have NJ roots

Football fans are ready for a Super Bowl rematch of the same two teams from four years ago — this time, there are a few players with New Jersey roots.

NFL pro Logan Ryan via 49ers.com Berlin native Rutgers NFL pro Logan Ryan (via 49ers.com) loading...

San Francisco 49ers veteran safety Logan Ryan was born in Berlin, New Jersey, and played for Rutgers University.

Ji'Ayir Brown of San Francisco 49ers after a December 2023 win over Eagles in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff, Getty Images) Super Bowl 2024 NJ natives Ji'Ayir Brown of San Francisco 49ers after a 2023 win in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff, Getty Images) loading...

Rookie safety for the 49ers, Ji'Ayir Brown grew up in Mercer County and played football at Trenton Central High School, before playing at Lackawanna College and Penn State.

Sebastian Joseph-Day NJ native Rutgers Super Bowl 2024 Sebastian Joseph-Day during Super Bowl LVI February 2022 in California (Steph Chambers, Getty Images) loading...

Among their teammates, Sebastian Joseph-Day is a defensive tackle with the 49ers. The 28-year-old grew up in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and then attended and played for Rutgers University from 2013-17. Joseph-Day played with the Los Angeles Rams, during their thrilling 2022 Super Bowl win over Cincinnati.

San Francisco 49ers pro Kevin Givens against the Cowboys in October 2023. (Ezra Shaw, Getty Images) NJ native Super Bowl San Francisco 49ers pro Kevin Givens against the Cowboys in October 2023. (Ezra Shaw, Getty Images) loading...

San Francisco defensive tackle Kevin Givens was born in Newark.

He then moved as a child to Altoona, Pennsylvania and played college ball for Penn State.

Isiah Pacheco NJ native Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs Isiah Pacheco of the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium, after 2023 win against the Jets (Dustin Satloff, Getty Images) loading...

Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco is back for his second Super Bowl with the Chiefs — he is from Vineland and played for Rutgers.

Chiefs coaching staff from NJ Matt Nagy Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy talks with QB Patrick Mahomes on Dec. 31, 2023 in Missouri (David Eulitt, Getty Images) loading...

As for coaching staff — Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was born in NJ and spent his earliest years here. His father, Bill Nagy was a football coach at Elizabeth High School — even notching a state championship.

Matt Nagy then moved to Pennsylvania as a young child.

These NJ natives will face off, as the Chiefs and 49ers go head-to-head on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

These are the best NJ high schools for sports Stacker put together a list of the best high schools for sports across New Jersey — using data from Niche that included sports championships, family surveys, student enrollment, athletic participation rate and sports options. Here's the top 25. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Wow! Aaron Rodgers new home in New Jersey: Inside and out Here's a look at New York Jets Aaron Rodgers' new Montclair home with 8 bedrooms and 9 baths — and sweeping views of the rest of New Jersey and the Manhattan skyline. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom