Football fans are ready for a Super Bowl rematch of the same two teams from four years ago — this time, there are a few players with New Jersey roots.
San Francisco 49ers veteran safety Logan Ryan was born in Berlin, New Jersey, and played for Rutgers University.
Rookie safety for the 49ers, Ji'Ayir Brown grew up in Mercer County and played football at Trenton Central High School, before playing at Lackawanna College and Penn State.
Among their teammates, Sebastian Joseph-Day is a defensive tackle with the 49ers. The 28-year-old grew up in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and then attended and played for Rutgers University from 2013-17. Joseph-Day played with the Los Angeles Rams, during their thrilling 2022 Super Bowl win over Cincinnati.
San Francisco defensive tackle Kevin Givens was born in Newark.
He then moved as a child to Altoona, Pennsylvania and played college ball for Penn State.
Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco is back for his second Super Bowl with the Chiefs — he is from Vineland and played for Rutgers.
As for coaching staff — Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was born in NJ and spent his earliest years here. His father, Bill Nagy was a football coach at Elizabeth High School — even notching a state championship.
Matt Nagy then moved to Pennsylvania as a young child.
These NJ natives will face off, as the Chiefs and 49ers go head-to-head on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.
