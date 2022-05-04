Never do this when running out of gas in NJ

There’s a right way and a wrong way to fail. Losing an election. Ending a marriage. And as it turns out, even running out of gas.

The right way to run out of gas is to safely get to the side of the road, locate the nearest gas station, make the necessary calls if you’re going to be late, and start walking.

The wrong way is to go bonkers angry.

Police in Berlin, NJ. say a Philadelphia man did just that. According to authorities, a 33-year-old man was driving a U-Haul truck when it ran out of fuel. They say he got into an argument with a woman he was with.

(Let’s pause there. Can’t we fill in the gap? Don’t we all have the image of a guy so embarrassed to be in this given situation and perhaps the woman saying something super helpful along the lines of “I told you so” and it spiraling downward quickly from there?)

Police got involved at 3:46 a.m. when a call came that there was a fire at the Pure Puff Vape Shop on 73. Authorities say the man had become so enraged at his misfortune that he smashed out the vape shop’s windows and set several fires inside the business.

Five other businesses had windows broken out with rocks, police say. Law enforcement says he also entered several parked cars and even tried stealing one, ramming it into metal gates.

No injuries were reported and Berlin PD says they caught this guy still on 73. Police charged him with aggravated arson, three counts of burglary and attempted burglary, six counts of criminal mischief, motor vehicle theft as well as credit card theft.

Busy night!

When you’ve done a stupid thing, just own it. Not owning up to doing a stupid thing usually leads to doing far more stupid things. All you end up with is broken glass, a building on fire, criminal charges, and your vehicle?

Still out of gas.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

