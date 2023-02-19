This summer is better with the award winning Long Branch Jazz & Blue Festival

It was announced this week that The Long Branch Jazz and Blues Festival will be back with another big lineup. The event will be held Saturday, August 26, from 1 to 9 p.m. at The Great Lawn on the Boardwalk and 10 Ocean Ave. and will be presented by the Jersey Shore Jazz and Blues Foundation.

The festival is an enjoyable way to spend a summer Saturday and has won the Jersey Arts People’s Choice Award as Favorite Music Festival in the past. That says something as there are many music festival choices here in the Garden State.

The 2023 Long Branch Jazz and Blues lineup will include Bronx native and international blues legend Popa Chubby. Touring behind his 2022 release, “Emotional Gangster,” he has been entertaining audiences in the USA as well as Europe since returning from the pandemic.

Also appearing on The Great Lawn stage will be vocalist and keyboard player Eliza Neals who will bring her band to the festival for the first time. Fresh off the Mustique Blues Festival and sold out shows at Buddy Guy’s Legends club in Chicago, she will present songs from her latest collection, “Badder to the Bone.”

If you enjoy jazz fusion one of the best the Andy Rothstein Band will take the stage after the popularity of their 2022 release “Truth against the World” getting much critical acclaim.

Formally from the highly successful Spin Doctors, Anthony Krizan, has formed his own band and written some impressive songs as evidenced by the “Dust and Bone” CD. Most recently, he spent time in Nashville which resulted in some excellent new songs which have been garnering radio airplay.

In addition local jazz entertainer Audra Mariel will perform and Regina Bonelli returns to the blues with her new disc “Truth Hurts, “will also perform on The Great Lawn.

This is an outstanding opportunity to enjoy original compositions performed by some of the best players around; you don’t want to miss them.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist