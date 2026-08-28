Where To Pop the Question In New Jersey

Love is in the air here in New Jersey! And with fall right around the corner, pumpkin fields, corn mazes, and apple orchards make a beautiful and seasonal backdrop for your big proposal.

Photo by Matthew Rumph on Unsplash Photo by Matthew Rumph on Unsplash

On one of our shows this week, Lou and I talked about engagements and shared stories about how couples in New Jersey got engaged. From elaborate proposals to more intimate settings, everyone agreed it's a moment you'll treasure forever, and it has to be just right.

I loved hearing about how Steve in Clinton proposed on the beach in Cape May, and they went back later, got some sand from the spot, and I had a ring custom-made with the sand in it.

New Jersey is filled with romantic spots! From beach sunsets and picturesque farms to charming towns, love is truly all around. So if you're looking to get down on one knee this fall, here are some romantic places to propose in New Jersey.

New Jersey Proposal Ideas For Fall Engagement Season

1.) Barnegat Lighthouse State Park - Long Beach Island

The beach and jetty with the lighthouse in the background

2.) Laurita Winery - New Egypt

Where a bottle of champagne is at the ready

3.) The Gateway National Recreation Area - Sandy Hook

Enjoy the gorgeous sunset with NYC in the distance

4.) Deep Cut Gardens - Middletown

54 acres of beautiful gardens and greenhouses

5.) Terhune Orchards - Princeton

Pick your own pumpkins and apples and enjoy a glass of wine to celebrate

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins As the calendar turns to September, even more New Jersey spots are starting their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt