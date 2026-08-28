From beaches to pumpkin fields: Romantic New Jersey proposal spots
Where To Pop the Question In New Jersey
Love is in the air here in New Jersey! And with fall right around the corner, pumpkin fields, corn mazes, and apple orchards make a beautiful and seasonal backdrop for your big proposal.
On one of our shows this week, Lou and I talked about engagements and shared stories about how couples in New Jersey got engaged. From elaborate proposals to more intimate settings, everyone agreed it's a moment you'll treasure forever, and it has to be just right.
I loved hearing about how Steve in Clinton proposed on the beach in Cape May, and they went back later, got some sand from the spot, and I had a ring custom-made with the sand in it.
New Jersey is filled with romantic spots! From beach sunsets and picturesque farms to charming towns, love is truly all around. So if you're looking to get down on one knee this fall, here are some romantic places to propose in New Jersey.
New Jersey Proposal Ideas For Fall Engagement Season
1.) Barnegat Lighthouse State Park - Long Beach Island
The beach and jetty with the lighthouse in the background
2.) Laurita Winery - New Egypt
Where a bottle of champagne is at the ready
3.) The Gateway National Recreation Area - Sandy Hook
Enjoy the gorgeous sunset with NYC in the distance
4.) Deep Cut Gardens - Middletown
54 acres of beautiful gardens and greenhouses
5.) Terhune Orchards - Princeton
Pick your own pumpkins and apples and enjoy a glass of wine to celebrate
NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
10 best fall foliage spots in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore