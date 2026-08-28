Why Mike Tyson was ringing up customers at a NJ ShopRite

If you were at the ShopRite in Somerville, NJ on Saturday you might have seen the former heavyweight champion of the world running a cash register. True story.

Oh no, did he fall on hard times? Heck, we all remember when Artie Lange had to pump gas, don���t we?

Jeff Schear, Getty Images Jeff Schear, Getty Images

Well fortunately it wasn’t for any tragic reason. It was a promotion.

There’s a company called Sugar Factory at Home that recently launched Protein Sliders, burgers which are supposed to still taste great but are much healthier. Turns out Iron Mike is a big fan.

He became a brand ambassador.

“I love Sugar Factory’s brand, and that is why I wanted to be part of introducing their new frozen protein sliders — a healthier option for anyone wanting a great burger,” Tyson said in a statement.

Because they’re now available at ShopRite locations across not only New Jersey but also Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania, Tyson was there at the Somerville store to promote them.

Imagine getting in line and when you get up to the register it’s being operated by the guy who had 10 professional fights where he knocked out his opponent in less than a minute. I bet you’re not going to argue about an expired coupon!

But Tyson was all smiles. He talked with surprised customers and took photos with them while manning the cash register. What a crazy celebrity encounter this must have been.

Jeff Schear, Getty Images Jeff Schear, Getty Images

I had the pleasure of meeting Mike Tyson once.

It was in 2006 when Super Bowl was in Detroit. There were parties all over town and I attended the Maxim party where a ton of celebrities were celebrating. One of them was Tyson.

Something that surprised me was he wasn’t surrounded by an entourage. Just the former heavyweight champion standing almost shyly alone with a drink in his hand. So, I went over and said hi.

He was friendly, answered a question about the tattoo around his eye, and a down-to-earth guy. And he didn’t even try to sell me any sliders!

A Look Inside Grocery Outlet Stores, ‘Extreme Value’ Retailer in NJ Grocery Outlet dubs itself “the nation’s largest extreme value retailer,” since its start in 1946. Founder Jim Read opened the first store by selling military surplus at deep discount prices.

Flash forward to 20256, when the third generation of the Read family has stores across the nation, including three in New Jersey, after six are soon closing. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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What Makes Lidl's Grocery Shopping Experience in New Jersey Stand Out New Jersey shoppers looking for new options to keep grocery bills as manageable as possible have a growing choice in the state. In the past decade, Lidl has expanded its presence with over two dozen New Jersey stores as of fall 2025. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt