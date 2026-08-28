There are a lot of things to love and hate about New Jersey, but when it comes to being rude, does New Jersey top the list in a recent study?

Is New Jersey One of The Rudest States In America?

I think New Jersey is fun. I think the people are great and generally nice. But there are places our rudeness shines.

When you sit behind the wheel in New Jersey, get ready to take a ride on the rudeness train. It will surround you from the time you leave until the time you arrive at your destination.

Photo by Maria Lysenko on Unsplash Photo by Maria Lysenko on Unsplash

That rudeness continues with gusto in any parking lot you're trying to drive through or find a spot in.

Is New Jersey's Rudeness Worse Than Any Other State?

In my opinion, the word "rude" is a relative term, however. I'd rather classify our attitudes as "direct" or "passionate".

Read More: New Jersey Earns Spot Among America's Noisiest States

But that is not necessarily how the rest of the world perceives us. So, I'm worried about our rudeness ranking across the nation.

Photo by Adi Goldstein on Unsplash Photo by Adi Goldstein on Unsplash

The folks at Zippia have the answer I'm dreading. They published a list of the rudest states in America, so I'm about to find out if my fear is warranted.

These Are The Rudest States In America

Let's start with the good news. We are not the #1 rudest state in America. Can you stand some more good news? We're not even in the top 5.

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If you consider being the 7th rudest state in America a victory. Then it's time to throw a ticker-tape parade.

For the record, the rudest state in America is Rhode Island, followed by Massachusetts, Virginia, New York, and California.

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy