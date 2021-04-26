Roses are so 2018. This year the flowers to covet are tulips. Ever wished you could go visit tulip fields in Holland, but either didn’t have the time or money? You’re in luck, as Holland Ridge farms, located in the heart of New Jersey, have brought tulip fields and more to their property. Holland ridge is known for their “Pick your own” experiences, which occur twice a year, once in the fall for sunflowers and the spring for tulips.

The tulips at Holland ridge are especially unique, as the Jansen family has specialized in growing them for over 100 years. At just 17 years old, Casey Sr. of the Jansen family immigrated to Staten island, and using techniques taught to him by his father, founded Holland Greenhouses Inc. Holland Greenhouses Inc lives on today as one of jersey's most prized tulip wholesalers and delivers across the east coast daily.

So now that you understand just how professional these guys are, you may be wondering how you can pick tulips of your own. All you have to do is purchase a ticket using this link, and pick your desired time slot for tulip picking. When you arrive at Holland Ridge, you will be given a bucket for tulip picking, and then the fields are completely free to explore. You can also head over to the bakery barn to get a yummy treat while tulip picking.While you wander through the color coded fields, you can snap pictures of you with your favorite flower, or using the twist and pull technique, pick several flowers of your own. Tulips are one dollar a stem, and make the perfect centerpiece on your dining room table.

