This special NJ organization is making kids’ dreams come true

We are very lucky to have some of the greatest listeners every day to our show. The vast majority are just regular folks living their lives in our great state.

Some of these regular folks do extraordinary things to help people every day. We had the good fortune of talking to a guy named Dennis the other day who asked us if we would promote his cause in honor of his nephew Jason.

The organization is called Jason's Dream For Kids, which was founded in memory of Jason Douglas Creager, who passed away on January 18, 1992 after losing his battle with cancer.

They fulfill the wishes of children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses through a variety of fundraising events as well as individual and corporate donations. On April 12, 1991, he was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma – a cancer characterized by tumors containing lymphoid cells, occurring especially in children in the jaw, eyes, and internal organs and associated with Epstein-Barr Virus.

Following extensive surgery and an aggressive chemotherapy campaign, he started a bone marrow transplant on his 18th birthday, October 5th.

Unfortunately, the wait for approval on an experimental chemotherapy proved to be too long, and on January 18th, 1992, Jason became an angel.

Jason was one of so many kids who battle cancer every year and his uncle Dennis McGinnis is an example of how a family's love and support can live on beyond one's life.

While Jason was fighting for his life, he had the support of this family, especially his Uncle Dennis. When his condition turned for the worse, Jason asked Dennis to make him a promise – to never forget him.

Dennis took this to heart and founded Jason’s Dreams for Kids shortly after his nephew passed in 1992. Jason’s Dreams for Kids is devoted to granting wishes to children diagnosed with catastrophic or life-threatening illnesses.

Bringing a little happiness and putting a few smiles on these children’s faces, hopefully their parents too, is their goal. They are based in Red Bank, Monmouth County. You can help by making a donation here.

Almost every penny of your tax-deductible donation goes to helping the kids. There are other ways you can donate as well, with gifts of time or service. This is truly a special grass-roots organization that does great work from the heart. It's a really good example of the great people we have here in New Jersey that don't often get the credit they deserve.

