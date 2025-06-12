If you’re headed to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife, there’s good news. Getting there doesn’t have to be a headache.

NJ TRANSIT is stepping up big time to make sure fans can get to and from the stadium safely, smoothly, and without having to deal with parking madness.

MetLife will be hosting nine games across June and July, including the big final on July 13th. And, NJ TRANSIT will be running its BetMGM Meadowlands Rail Line straight from Secaucus Junction to the stadium for every single one.

Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images / Townsquare Media illustration

Trains will run as early as five hours before kickoff and stick around up to three hours after the game wraps up. And if the train gets crowded, they’ve got buses waiting to help get people back to Secaucus Junction, where you can grab your connecting train home.

You’ll also spot NJ TRANSIT “ambassadors” along the way. Just look for the bright orange soccer jerseys. They’re there to help if you get turned around.

One important tip: if you’re taking NJ TRANSIT, buy your round-trip ticket in advance to Meadowlands Station from wherever you’re coming from. Buying on the train will cost you an extra five bucks per ticket, and who wants to deal with that?

And yeah, while they plan to stick to the usual weekday and weekend train schedules, keep an eye on NJ TRANSIT’s app, website, or social channels in case anything changes.

Bottom line: you focus on chanting, cheering, and maybe even crying tears of joy at the final. NJ TRANSIT’s got your ride covered.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

