New Jersey is famous for its different ethnic culinary offerings. We pretty much have everything. But Middle Eastern is a particular favorite of ours, and more specifically, Lebanese. That’s why everyone goes crazy for Naya.

If you’ve ever had a bowl or wrap from Naya, you already know that this place hits.

As a woman of Syrian background with a repertoire of yummy Middle Eastern food, I can tell you that Naya’s food even rivals mine! And now the viral Middle Eastern favorite is eyeing Hoboken for its next Jersey outpost.

The popular Lebanese chain is looking to take over the old Cheap Maggie’s space at 216 Washington Street, right in the heart of town. If you remember Cheap Maggie’s, it was a thrift shop that had a pretty good run before shutting down earlier this year. Now it looks like Naya is next in line, with a signage application already submitted and a hearing set with the Hoboken Historic Preservation Board.

SEE MORE: How these colleges in NJ are failing our kids on campus safety

Via eatnaya on Instagram Via eatnaya on Instagram loading...

Naya first popped up in NJ with a Paramus location back in 2023 (which has since moved to Montvale), and their Exchange Place spot in Jersey City opened last year. And for good reason. People are obsessed.

Their menu is all about fresh, modern Lebanese food built on old-school recipes. Think shawarma, kafta lamb kebabs, and falafel over rice, salad, or rolled up in a pita. Add one (or five) of their 17 toppings: hummus, garlic whip, pickled cucumbers, jalapeños, lemon tahini, the works.

Via eatnaya on Instagram Via eatnaya on Instagram loading...

If you’re into apps, the grape leaves, kibbe, and cheesy rekakat are hard to beat. And don’t leave without a piece of baklava or nammoura for dessert. Trust me.

No word yet on when the Hoboken location will open, but this is definitely one to keep on your radar. Once the board gives it the green light, construction can start, and you can taste what everybody else has been raving about.

New Jersey's best farm-to-table restaurant Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

Great new restaurant in a beautiful Jersey town Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈